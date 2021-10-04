Family Of Terminally Ill Baby Asks Public For Cremation Aid To Keep Him Close To Their Hearts

Baby Juan was born exactly two months ago, on 4th August. His parents Solange and Antonie Magri were delighted to welcome him into their family, as was his big sister, Hazel, who at five years of age, had been waiting patiently to meet her little brother.

The heartbreaking story was shared by the Women for Women Foundation in a post yesterday.

A fundraising campaign has been started to help a young Maltese family cover the costs of cremating their newborn child after he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour just four weeks after being born.

Unfortunately, things were to take a turn for the worse just four weeks in when Juan was diagnosed with ATRT – an extremely rare form of brain tumour. The condition is sadly one there is no cure for.

Juan has been diagnosed as terminally ill and is currently receiving palliative care at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital.

“During such hard moments, many kind-hearted people out there might be wondering how they could possibly help alleviate a fraction of this family’s sorrows,” the foundation said.

“Even though sadly nothing can be done to reverse Juan’s condition, every one of you can help this young family financially. Juan’s parents have only one wish left for their son – that of having him cremated to keep his physical presence close to their hearts forever.”

Unfortunately, Malta does not yet have a crematorium, and it must be carried out overseas, with all the costs it entails.

Women for Women Foundation, in collaboration with Puttinu Cares and Celebrate Life Malta, have taken the initiative to set up the fundraiser to help the young family.

“Juan’s family appreciates and has embraced our act of love. They would also like to inform the public that should there be any funds left over will be donated to other parents going through difficult moments.

“In this way, the memory of Juan might also help ease the pain of other little ones and their families.

