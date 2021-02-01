Famous Maltese Pianist Cynthia Turner Passes Away Aged 88

One of Malta’s most gifted musicians and pianists, Cynthia Turner, has passed away.

Turner died earlier today aged 88 after receiving treatment at Mater Dei for a hip and wrist injury. According to Times Of Malta, Turner had contracted coronavirus before she passed away.

The 88-year-old was considered one of Malta’s best pianists with the pinnacle of her career coming in 1967 when she performed for Queen Elizabeth at Manoel Theatre.

Born in Valletta in 1933, Turner’s musical talent saw her study and perform abroad in Germany, Italy, France and Egypt.

In 2004, Turner was awarded one of Malta’s highest honours and made a member of the National Order of Merit. She was also a Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes Academiques.

Despite her old age, Turner remained passionate about piano, providing the world with this inspiring piece at the age of 84.