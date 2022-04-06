FATF Greylisting Delegation Arrive In Malta For Final Review

The Financial Action Task Force assessors have arrived in Malta to meet with Maltese government officials before potentially deciding to remove the island from its grey list.

According to the Times of Malta, the FATF delegation is expected to stay in Malta for three days, during which time they will meet with officials from the government to determine whether or not enough work has been done to remove Malta from the grey list.

If the delegation decides that Malta has done enough to get of the list, it could be voted off by June, when the next FATF plenary meeting will be held.