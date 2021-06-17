FATF Greylisting: Finance Minister Travels To Germany In Bid To Stop ‘Some Countries’ Making Example Out Of Malta

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is currently in Germany for talks aimed at ensuring Malta is not greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), ahead of a vote next week that will decide Malta’s fate.

On Tuesday, the FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) – composed of FATF evaluators – failed to reach a unanimous decision on whether to recommend that Malta be greylisted.

Malta was hoping to be given the all-clear however Lovin Malta is informed that assessors from three countries – namely the USA, UK and Germany – insisted on taking a position against Malta.

Speaking during an interview on Xtra, which will be broadcast on TVM tonight, Caruana suggested that indications received from certain countries were that they would be pushing for greylisting. Caruana did not name the countries.