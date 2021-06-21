WATCH: It’s Not A Question Of Blackmail In Return For Financial Test Pass, Finance Minister Pledges

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has said Malta’s situation heading into Wednesday’s crucial vote by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is not one where it will accept some kind of blackmail by nations in return for avoiding the grey list.

“Rather than an element of horse-trading, one must see whether what is being asked of us is reasonable or not,” Caruana told the press today, shortly after traveling to Germany for talks aimed at ensuring Malta is not grey-listed.

“We’re not going to offer certain things Malta has on a silver platter so that everything can take them, like some kind of blackmail. It’s absolutely not the case.”