FATF Removes Botswana and Mauritius From Grey List But Keeps Malta On It

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has removed Botswana and Mauritius from its grey list, with Zimbabwe close to being removed too. 

FATF president Marcus Pleyer told a press conference that the two African countries both completed their white list action plans and were removed from the grey list following an on-site visit.

The FATF determined that Zimbabwe has substantially completed its action plan and an on-site visit is now being organised to assess the situation. 

Meanwhile, Turkey, Mali and Jordan have all been added to the grey list, while Malta, which was added to the list last June, remains on it.

