Father Of Female Inmate Who Died To Sue State Following Claims Of Bullying Inside Prison

A constitutional case against the state will be filed by the father of a female inmate who died at Corradino Correctional Facility after reportedly being subject to bullying and inhumane treatment.

Times of Malta has reported that Martin Borg Nicolas Virtu is holding the state advocate, prison director Alex Dalli, and others responsible for the death. The constitutional case will be filed by the family’s lawyers, Rachel Tua and Edmond Cuschieri.

Kim Borg Nicholas Virtu was discovered unconscious in her call on 16th June and died three weeks later. Two wardens were suspended and will be charged.

Earlier this week, Martin Borg Nicholas Virtu detailed how his daughter experienced episodes of bullying and periods of isolation over minor issues.

He explained how the prison wardens even gave her the blanket and a pair of jogging trousers she used for her suicide attempt after she told them she felt suicidal.

“On one occasion, this warden ordered Kim to wash the corridor. When she finished, she kicked the bucket of water and ordered her to do it again. When she flipped and threw the mop to the ground, it earned her three days in isolation,” he said.

An inquiry has been launched into the hospital after a series of deaths in prison. It was triggered after another inmate committed suicide weeks after this incident.

What do you think of the case?