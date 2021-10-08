Father Of Prison Inmate Who Committed Suicide Sues State And Prison Guards Over Death

The father of a prison inmate who committed suicide a few months back within Corradino’s Correctional Facility has sued the State and prison guards over his daughter’s death.

He is claiming that one of the prison guards helped his daughter kill herself, by providing her with the clothing items that she made use of during the act.

Martin Nicholas Borg Virtu filed an application claiming damages, before the First Hall of the Civil Court in its Constitutional Jurisdiction. This comes after an inquiry found that there was negligence from the facility and the State in the death of his daughter.

The family’s lawyer, Rachel Tua, argued multiple factors in the application, such as the random stopping and restarting of her methadone treatment as one of the factors leading to her death.

Tua also argued that protection and surveillance were not given to Borg Virtu following her previous attempted suicide, but rather she was left alone in a cell with no surveillance.

The plaintiff also claimed that in the weeks leading up to the suicide, the inmate had gone through inhuman and degrading treatment by one of the prison guards known as Carolina.

The court application was signed off by Rachel Tua and Edmund Cuschieri.

