Fearless Dutch Journalist Who Was Shot In The Head Last Week Dies In Hospital 

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries who was shot in the head in Amsterdam last week has succumbed to his injuries, Dutch media is reporting.

In a statement to RTL, the family said that De Vries had fought till then but had sadly lost his battle. He died in hospital today.

De Vries, 64, was the Netherlands’ most prominent crime journalist and a national figure and was shot in broad daylight.

He rose to fame with his story covering the kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken in 1983 and has had his own TV show for the last 17 years through which he continued to break stories about the Dutch criminal underworld.