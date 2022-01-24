د . إAEDSRر . س

Feeling Cold? ‘Extensive Anticyclone’ Set To Keep Temperatures Low Amid Biting Winds In Malta

Malta is set to enter a cold spell this week as an “extensive anticyclone” continues to place high pressure on northern European countries, leading to colder currents hitting the central Mediterranean region.

While cold weather is expected all week, it is expected to intensify as the week progresses, with warmer days and colder nights set to occur. Some rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday, as well as Saturday and Sunday.

While the wind force isn’t expected to exceed Force 5, it will be coming from the north and expected to feel quite cold. Wind force is expected to decrease towards the end of the week, but remain rather biting. 

Maximum temperatures are set to reach 11 degrees today, and drop to a minimum of between five and 10 degrees.

Malta’s meteorological office has also shared its seven-day forecast for the week – check it out below:

