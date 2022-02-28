Feeling Helpless Over Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine? Here’s How You Can Help From Malta

War has broken out in Ukraine, resulting in one of the most unsettling periods in Europe’s recent history. For many, it is the first European war that they have witnessed and most of us have no idea how to help. For days, social media and news has been flooded with haunting images; millions of Ukrainians of all ages are being forced to leave their homes, thousands of others joining the military to fight the Russians in an attempt to retain control of their home country, and people and animals lying dead in the street after being killed in attacks by the Russian military. They’re images that we’ll never forget and in reality, it is important that we never do. We are all witnessing the biggest test to European security since World War II, made even more dangerous by Russia’s sizable ownership and possession of nuclear weapons.

In freezing temperatures, refugees from #Ukraine keep pouring through the border with #Poland. Humanitarian organisations and Polish citizens have been distributing food, clothes, diapers. The refugees are exhausted, some of them have had to wait for days to cross the checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/5LPA5lS6hR — Guillaume Ptak (@guillaume_ptak) February 28, 2022

A lot of us are probably feeling a bit hopeless. But, then we must remind ourselves of the Ukrainian people and their loved ones. They are facing the brunt of it all. Yet despite all that has been thrown at them, they’ve shown nothing but resilience. However, that doesn’t mean that they don’t need our help and support. By now you may be asking yourself ‘what can I do?’. So, here are a few ideas of what you can do: Donate There are a number of charities at the moment that are collecting funds for Ukraine, to which you can donate money online. However, make sure that before you donate, the charities and organisations you are donating to are reputable and verified. Some include: The Ukrainian Red Cross provide aid to refugees and help train medical personnel. You can donate to them here.

In eastern #Ukraine, we also continue to help those affected by the armed conflict, @RedCrossUkraine

🔹transporting people with limited mobility,

🔹collecting food & hygiene items in supermarkets,

🔹working with authorities to cover the needs of injured civilians in bandaging. pic.twitter.com/EXNv10RMaW — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) February 26, 2022

The British Red Cross will use funds donated to provide food, shelter, clothes, water and medicines to Ukraine. You can donate to them here. Nova Ukraine is a Ukraine-based non-profit organisation that provide civilians with supplies such as baby food, personal hygiene products, clothes and household supply. You can donate to them here. The Kyiv Independent is an English-language newspaper in Ukraine that is currently reporting on the invasion from the ground. You can donate to them via their GoFundMe or Patreon.

No child should have to see their homes damaged and their lives torn apart. UNICEF remains committed to meet the urgent needs of children in #Ukraine and those seeking safety at its borders. Help us scale up our support by donating today. — UNICEF (@UNICEF) February 28, 2022

UNICEF are trying to collect funds to provide access to health, education, sanitation and protection services which would help millions of families, including almost 7.5 million children. You can donate to them here. If you don’t have money to donate and you still want to help, then think of raising funds yourself by selling homemade goods, like jewellery, cards and baked goods. Keep yourself and others updated Another important step to help Ukraine at the moment is to keep sharing accurate information about the ongoing conflict. If there is one thing that we have learnt in the past few weeks, it’s how rapidly things change. So, it is important that you keep yourself and others informed by reading news from accurate and reputable sources. This may be by following official pages of the European Union, NATO, the UN, and the Ukrainian government to name a few, as well as following reputable local and international news sites.

Statement by #NATO Heads of State and Government on Russia’s attack on #Ukraine 🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine — NATO (@NATO) February 25, 2022

Protest and speak up You may think that protesting a war that isn’t happening in your own country is futile, but it isn’t. By protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, you are showing solidarity. You are showing the people directly affected by it and their friends and families in Malta that they are not alone. That they have your support. Your voice is a powerful tool. Use it, whether it’s shouting on the streets, holding banners and flags, or whether it’s posting on social media about the ongoing conflict. This isn’t just another internet trend. This is a serious and dire situation. Ukraine’s independence and democracy are at stake, and, if things escalate, the rest of Europe will be in danger.

Check on your Ukrainian friends, neighbours and colleagues It’s self-explanatory but so important. They’re going through a lot right now. They’re hearing about and seeing their home country and families being attacked mercilessly. They’re seeing places they loved being destroyed. They’re going through something unimaginable. So, check up on them and let them know that you are there for them. Let them know where they can get help if it’s all getting a bit too much for them to cope with. Let them know that they are not alone. Share this article to spread awareness about how you can help Ukraine!