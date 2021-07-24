Female Cyclist Shares Shocking Account Of ‘Drunk’ Drivers Crashing Into Her And Beating Her In Sliema

A female cyclist has taken to social media with a shocking account of how she was repeatedly driven into by what she believes was a drunk driver and their companion in Sliema last night.

“I’ve just been hit, at around 10.30pm, crashed into by their car several times (four), and my right leg and back are in pain,” the woman said online. “I can bet they were drunk or mentally ill, and after I stopped at the side for my safety, they got out of their car and managed to beat me as a couple.”

After they beat her, she said the aggressors then called the police themselves.

“They had a conversation in Maltese, shared their ID numbers and bye bye…”

The woman lamented what had happened to her, saying she wanted to share her “sadness and pain” following the incident and wished for fairer circumstances in the future.