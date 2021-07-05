Female Inmate Dies At Mater Dei Hospital Three Weeks After Attempting Suicide

A female inmate has died almost three weeks after she was found unconscious in her prison cell from an attempted suicide.

She was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital when she passed away yesterday.

According to authorities, the inmate was constantly being monitored by a psychiatrist with the latest visit happening just a few days ago. The psychiatrist noted that she was making progress and was not a suicide risk.

Police investigations are currently underway with an inquiry into the matter being led by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

The Maltese inmate was discovered unconscious in her cell on 16th June. She received medical care from prison doctors and nurses before being transported to Mater Dei for further treatment. It is believed that she attempted to commit suicide.