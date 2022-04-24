Fennel, Rosemary And Thyme: New Gin Made With 8 Maltese Botanicals Hits Local Bars

The flavour of the island’s herbs have become part of a new gin product that aims at celebrating all things Maltese. Islands8 was created afters its founder, George, wanted to show his passion for Malta’s rich culture and diverse flavours.

“One day, serendipity struck when the fragrant aromas of the wild herbs around him gave him an inspired idea to create a gin that incorporated the distinctive botanicals from his native home,” the team behind the bottle says.

“Like the alchemists of old, he began experimenting, mixing different herbs and creating various blends before, finally, selecting eight botanicals that worked perfectly together in symphony. And so, Islands8 was born as a truly distinctive gin, crafted to suit everyone’s tastes.”