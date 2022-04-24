Fennel, Rosemary And Thyme: New Gin Made With 8 Maltese Botanicals Hits Local Bars
The flavour of the island’s herbs have become part of a new gin product that aims at celebrating all things Maltese.
Islands8 was created afters its founder, George, wanted to show his passion for Malta’s rich culture and diverse flavours.
“One day, serendipity struck when the fragrant aromas of the wild herbs around him gave him an inspired idea to create a gin that incorporated the distinctive botanicals from his native home,” the team behind the bottle says.
“Like the alchemists of old, he began experimenting, mixing different herbs and creating various blends before, finally, selecting eight botanicals that worked perfectly together in symphony. And so, Islands8 was born as a truly distinctive gin, crafted to suit everyone’s tastes.”
Eight flavours found across the islands create the flavour profile of the gin.
The drink is made from juniper berries plus marjoram (merqtux), thyme (sagħtar), rosemary (klin), sage (salvja), dill (xibt), aniseed (ħlewwa), fennel (bużbież) and mint (nagħniegħ). It is distilled in the Netherlands as it remains illegal to distill gin on the island.
Using the hashtag #drinkmaltese, the drink was recently launched in an intimate event at The Still in Balzan, a gin and whisky bar. It can be found in a number of bars and bottle stores across the island, and is also available for order online.
With hand-picked botanicals and a very Maltese identity, anyone looking for a cool new, local alcohol to add to their cocktail list might not need to look any further.
