Fewer Than 10 People In Malta Have Died From COVID-19 After Being Vaccinated

There have been fewer than 10 cases in Malta where people died from COVID-19 after vaccination, Health Minister Chris Fearne said today.

One of those cases involved an 82-year-old man who died yesterday. He had contracted COVID-19 twice, months apart, and had been fully vaccinated before contracting the virus the second time.

Fearne said such cases were rare but pointed out that the vaccine was 94-95% effective, so they could happen.

The Health Minister also said today that Malta would within days hit a new vaccination milestone with 80% of the public having taken at least one dose. Malta is also days away from having 70% of the population fully vaccinated.

Children will begin receiving their vaccination appointments next week and adults who have not yet been vaccinated will also be contacted individually to book their appointments.

Malta only had one case of the Indian variant so far, but Fearne urged for caution before the country lifts restrictive measures further. He said Malta was following what was happening in the UK where the Indian variant spread rapidly. It is still unknown whether this will result in a high number of hospitalisations and deaths, which is why Malta wanted to keep opening step by step to base its decisions on data and avoid making any big mistakes.

