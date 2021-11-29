Fgura Man Denied Bail After Running Over Ex’s New Partner 

The incident is understood to have taken place in Żejtun last week when the victim was run over by a BMW X6 being driven by the accused.

The man, 38-year-old Clayton Galea, appeared before the courts this morning and was charged with grievously injuring his victim, driving dangerously and breaching bail conditions.

A Fgura man has been held behind bars after being charged with intentionally running over his former girlfriend’s new partner.

The prosecution told the court that the victim had suffered fractures and had to be admitted to hospital. He was also living in fear of the accused, the prosecution said, requesting that he be denied bail.

The magistrate noted that witnesses still needed to testify and there was no guarantee that there would be no attempt by the accused to intervene and tamper with evidence, despite the fact that he had always observed his bail conditions.

The man’s lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi, also requested that the court declare the arrest invalid but this was rejected by the court.

The prosecution was told to ensure that all witnesses were called to testify as quickly as possible.

