Fgura Man Found With Four Pills In His Shoe Outside Party In 2013 Sent To Jail

A man has been sent to prison over a handful of pills discovered by the police eight years ago.

Sherlock Cachia, 42 from Fgura, has been sentenced to three months in prison and forced to pay €600 after a court found him guilty of attempting to bring ecstasy pills not for his exclusive use into a party in Ta’ Qali.

The case goes back to the evening of 30th March, 2013, when a party was being held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali.<

Officers from the Anti-Drug Squad were searching people in the vicinity of the party, and when they searched Cachia they found four blue pills in his shoe.

In their court testimony, police said Cachia had looked nervous, and had replied in the negative when they asked him if he was carrying anything illicit. An initial search had not found the pills – but before they left him, they asked to search his shoes.

Cachia said a female companion had given him the pills. However, the woman in question refused to testify in the court case.

Malta’s archaic drug laws have been put under the microscope after the son of a European Commissioner was also sent to jail under similar circumstances.

With the courts often forced to hand out mandatory minimum sentences, even in minor cases, fears are rising over a swathe of Maltese youth being imprisoned over petty crimes that happened years ago.

In these cases, the individuals in question would have often moved on with their life and turned a new leaf – only to be sent to jail for something way back in their past, for very little gain.

