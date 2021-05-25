Fgura Street Closed Off After Dangerous Pothole Appears In Tarmac

A street in Fgura had to be closed off after part of the tarmac on the road caved in.

Fgura Mayor Pierre Dalli took to social media yesterday evening to warn drivers to avoid Triq Censu Busuttil after the street was closed off by police.

Dalli also uploaded photos online showing the depth and size of the pothole, which would have undoubtedly posed a hazard to drivers.

The Fgura Local Council is currently waiting for a government report to determine what works need to be done, with indications that the pothole might be a well.

This isn’t the first time that potholes have suddenly appeared on Maltese roads. In 2019, footage emerged of three potholes on a Nadur road, which were the consequence of “years and years of neglect”.

