FIAU Recruiting A Team Of Enforcers To Clamp Down On Large Cash Payments In Malta

Cash is very much king in Malta, but the island’s culture is set to be challenged by the enforcement of a new law prohibiting cash payments of €10,000 and over for transactions involving real estate and other high-value items.

With the law passing last March, the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) has now issued a call for a senior manager to oversee a new Cash Restriction Unit.

This unit will be tasked with receiving reports, carrying out inspections and enforcing the law. If a €10,000 cash transaction is found, both vendor and purchaser will be liable to a fine of not less than 40% of the sum of money they paid, received or transacted in cash.

Therefore if someone is found to have paid or received €20,000 in cash for one of the aforementioned items, both parties will have to pay at least €8,000.

The restriction will also apply to payments broken up into separate transactions which are worth a combined total of over €10,000.

Besides property, a €10,000 cap has also been applied to antiques, jewellery, precious metals, precious stones, pearls, vehicles, seacraft, and works of art.

The FIAU is currently developing a communication plan for its new cash restriction unit and carrying out meetings with the intention of sourcing information from various authorities.