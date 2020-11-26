د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Fifteen Arrested And 36 Cars Seized Following Maltese Money Laundering Investigation

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

15 persons were arrested in connection with money laundering following months on intensive investigations by Malta’s Anti-Money Laundering Section within the Financial Crime Investigations Department.

During this operation, police seized 36 vehicles, €60,000 in cash, jewellery, designer clothes, electronic equipment, and a large amount of documents which are still being analysed.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, however five persons have already been charged in court with money laundering charges and other offences.

Bail was denied and the five are being held under preventive arrest at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

15 companies were also charged in court with money laundering offences.

The court also ordered the freezing of the assets of both the arrested and the companies.

The investigations are being coordinated with foreign partners. These include Europol as well as American, Italian, and British counterparts.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Tiger King Anton Rea Planning On Bringing Giraffes To Siġġiewi Zoo

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK