Fifteen Arrested And 36 Cars Seized Following Maltese Money Laundering Investigation

15 persons were arrested in connection with money laundering following months on intensive investigations by Malta’s Anti-Money Laundering Section within the Financial Crime Investigations Department.

During this operation, police seized 36 vehicles, €60,000 in cash, jewellery, designer clothes, electronic equipment, and a large amount of documents which are still being analysed.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, however five persons have already been charged in court with money laundering charges and other offences.

Bail was denied and the five are being held under preventive arrest at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

15 companies were also charged in court with money laundering offences.

The court also ordered the freezing of the assets of both the arrested and the companies.

The investigations are being coordinated with foreign partners. These include Europol as well as American, Italian, and British counterparts.

What do you make of this?