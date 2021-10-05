Fifth Day With No COVID-19 Patients In ITU As 25 New Cases Found In Malta

Malta has confirmed its fifth day in a row of no patients being treated for COVID-19 in ITU in Mater Dei Hospital.

This comes as just eight people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. Over the last 24 hours, 25 new cases of COVID-19 have been found on the island as 27 recoveries were recorded.

Active cases remain below 300, now at 292.

No new deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, with the national death toll still at 459.