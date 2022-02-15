‘Fight This Oppression’: Bernard Grech Issues Rallying Cry Against ‘Insecure’ Prime Minister 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has accused Robert Abela of “oppression” after the Prime Minister claimed that a newspaper was colluding with the Nationalist Party.

“Robert Abela is scared and insecure. He knows he has a problem, but rather than answering questions as is his duty, he escapes them and attacks the Times’ journalists and editor, and this after claiming to defend the rights of journalists,” Grech told a press conference today.

“No wonder he disagreed with the PN’s package of laws; when someone disagrees with [Abela], he makes it sound as though he’s part of a conspiracy or that he has a right to attack him.”

“The time of oppression is over and I urge the people to rise up and fight it together.”