‘Fight This Oppression’: Bernard Grech Issues Rallying Cry Against ‘Insecure’ Prime Minister
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has accused Robert Abela of “oppression” after the Prime Minister claimed that a newspaper was colluding with the Nationalist Party.
“Robert Abela is scared and insecure. He knows he has a problem, but rather than answering questions as is his duty, he escapes them and attacks the Times’ journalists and editor, and this after claiming to defend the rights of journalists,” Grech told a press conference today.
“No wonder he disagreed with the PN’s package of laws; when someone disagrees with [Abela], he makes it sound as though he’s part of a conspiracy or that he has a right to attack him.”
“The time of oppression is over and I urge the people to rise up and fight it together.”
Abela yesterday dodged questions by Times of Malta about a controversial property deal by insinuating that the newspaper was colluding with the Opposition to spin damaging stories about him.
To back up his argument, the Prime Minister said he was aware that Times editor Herman Grech had met up with PN chief strategist Chris Peregin for a coffee.
While confirming that he did indeed meet with Peregin for a coffee, Grech also explained that a major part of a journalist’s job is meeting political figures.
“I confirm that I met Christian for a coffee at Costa Cafe,” he wrote.
“I’d like to inform the Prime Minister that I have also informally met with two ministers of his in the last few days as well as a Labour Party strategist at the same cafe some months ago,” he explained.
