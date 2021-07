A woman has been arrested after allegedly killing a man in Mellieħa last night.

According to the police, the incident happened at around 4am when a 44-year-old woman from the Philippines killed a 44-year-old man from the Philippines.

The man was found dead on Triq il-Fortizza in Mellieħa and the woman has been arrested.

It is believed that the man was stabbed to death.

Police investigations are ongoing.