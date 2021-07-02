Filipina Called Police After Stabbing Man In Neck And Head In Mellieħa Murder

A Filipino woman who stabbed a man to death last night claims that her actions were a result of an argument between the two individuals.

The 44-year-old Filipino man was found dead on Triq il-Fortizza in Mellieħa at around 4am.

According to a police report, the woman called in late last night indicating that she needed help in Mellieħa after she got in an argument with a man and sustained some injuries.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries and then to police headquarters for further investigation.

At around 4am, the woman revealed the whereabouts of the argument she had used a knife. Police arrived at Triq il-Fortizza where they found a man lying face down in the kitchen and covered in a sheet.

The man had suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest from two different knives.

The 44-year-old Filipina is the main suspect of the murder.

A magisterial injury has been opened and investigations are ongoing.

What do you think of this murder?