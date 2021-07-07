د . إAEDSRر . س

Filipino Woman Will Be Charged With Mellieħa Murder At 1pm

A Filipino woman will be charged with the murder of Marcelino Montalban Saraza, a 44-year-old Filipino national who was stabbed to death in his Mellieħa home.

The incident happened during the early hours of  2nd July.

According to a police report, the woman, who is 44-years-old, called police telling them she needed help in Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa. 

Police went on site and she told them that she got in an argument with a man and sustained some injuries. She was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries and then to police headquarters for further investigation.

The woman later revealed the whereabouts of the argument and said a knife was used. Police arrived at the apartment where they found a man lying face down in the kitchen and covered in a sheet.

The man had suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest from two different knives.

She has claimed that her actions were a result of an argument between the two individuals.

 

