Malta Film Commission Launches Annual €600,000 Funding Call For Local Film Producers

“We are investing in our people through the Screen Malta scheme which is intended to give more opportunities to Maltese filmmakers,” said Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo. “The government’s commitment remains to attract new people to this industry to meet our vision to create a world-class film industry for the generations to come,” he said.

The initiative is currently open to all film and television producers, including drama and documentaries, amongst others.

Screen Malta offers the opportunity for local filmmakers to grow in the industry by providing financial support when it comes to writing, developing and producing qualifying audiovisual work.

The Malta Film Commission has launched Screen Malta 2021 – a funding call for local film producers with an annual budget of €600,000.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech outlined that the intention of the Screen Malta scheme is to help local filmmakers grow and succeed on an international level.

The Malta Film Commission also pledging to follow up the outcome of such productions on a commercial basis, so that they are distributed both locally and internationally.

Over 40 local filmmakers have benefited from an estimated €1.4 million over the past three years as a result of the Screen Malta scheme.

Meanwhile, Grech has been hosting a number of listening sessions with local film crews to better understand the challenges they face and what can be done to create a more sustainable film industry in Malta.

“We are working towards a sustainable industry, where opportunities are for the many, not the few. It is crucial to keep listening to our film crew to gather ideas, listen to their ideas,” he said.

“With the implementation of our recently launched master plan and the building of new sound stages, our country will be hosting more production, turning occasional job opportunities into careers,” he continued.

Malta has attracted seven international productions this year alone including the popular German TV series Das Boot as well as Apple TV’s Foundation.

