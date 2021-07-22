Final Part Of Manuel Delia’s Interview Comes Out Tonight

The first part of the interview between the journalist-activist and Mallia was posted exactly a week ago.

The second and final part of Manuel Delia’s interview on Jon Mallia’s podcast comes out tonight at 9:00pm.

A lot was discussed between the pair including Delia’s past with PN and the last time he saw Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Delia also confessed a couple of regrets in which he gave small bribes to Zimbabwe airport officials to help him get through passport control quickly.

He also revealed his disappointment in himself for not doing enough to push for the expulsion of former MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando.

Delia released a blog post entitled ‘If you’ve seen Part 1, then surely you will want to see Part 2’ and in it, he explained that he’s hoping that this episode is received as well as the first.

“Sure, haters gonna hate. But what’s life without some rabid trolls yapping at your ankles?” he joked.

“The whole thing amounts to 4.5 hours and if your life is long enough, you might think they’re worth the investment.”

Will you be tuning in to tonight’s final part?