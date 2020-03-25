Finally! Second Round Of Maltese Restaurants To Receive Michelin Recognition Coming In April

The Academy Awards for chefs is back with its second batch of Maltese restaurants deserving of international praise.

Getting a Michelin star – or even to or three – is considered one of the highest achievements a restaurant can ever get. After finally getting to Malta, the France-based restaurant rating agency are about to release their 2020 list of restaurants in Malta and Gozo that you absolutely need to try.

Michelin will be launching the second Malta Michelin Guide on 9th April 2021.

“The new Michelin Guide recognises the outstanding restaurants, breadth of cuisine styles and culinary skills found in Malta, Gozo and Comino. Established in the late 19th century, Michelin has maintained its benchmark of international food for more than 120 years, recognising some of the greatest restaurants in the world,” Malta Tourism Authority said upon the announcement.