Finally! Second Round Of Maltese Restaurants To Receive Michelin Recognition Coming In April
The Academy Awards for chefs is back with its second batch of Maltese restaurants deserving of international praise.
Getting a Michelin star – or even to or three – is considered one of the highest achievements a restaurant can ever get. After finally getting to Malta, the France-based restaurant rating agency are about to release their 2020 list of restaurants in Malta and Gozo that you absolutely need to try.
Michelin will be launching the second Malta Michelin Guide on 9th April 2021.
“The new Michelin Guide recognises the outstanding restaurants, breadth of cuisine styles and culinary skills found in Malta, Gozo and Comino. Established in the late 19th century, Michelin has maintained its benchmark of international food for more than 120 years, recognising some of the greatest restaurants in the world,” Malta Tourism Authority said upon the announcement.
No less than 26 Maltese restaurants made the cut last year, with three restaurants – Valletta’s Noni, Mdina’s De Mondian and Valletta’s Under Grain all obtaining that coveted Michelin star.
Three other restaurants received the Bib Gourmand – Mellieħa’s Commando, Valletta’s Rubino and Marsaxlokk’s Terrone.
Twenty others received official Michelin recognitions – you can check out the full list here.
Lovin Malta featured Noni in an episode of its foodie show Lovin Eats featuring special guest TV presenter Mark Laurence – watch it below.
Lovin Malta also gave an in-depth review of Under Grain’s exceptional seasonal menu – read it here.
It’s as yet unknown who might be making the cut this year – Michelin is notorious for keeping things secret until the last moment – but rest assured, it will feature some of Malta’s absolute best food.
Cover photo left: Brian Grech for Noni, right, Jonathan Borg for Under Grain