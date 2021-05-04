Finance Minister On Karl Stagno Navarra’s Air Malta Job: All Employees Must Report For Work 

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has issued a warning to Labour propagandist Karl Stagno Navarra that he must report for work if he is to continue being employed with Air Malta.

Back in 2019, Pjazza host Karl Stagno Navarra was revealed to have been appointed as spokesperson for the national airline with a salary of €90,000 a year.

Details about the appointment remained scant and it isn’t clear what the former journalist’s role with the company has been since his appointment.

Caruana was speaking during question time in Parliament where he was asked by Nationalist MP David Thake for an update on the airline’s pilots, who were sacked last year and since offered government employment.

The minister said he was due to meet with pilots tomorrow, adding that while he was open to hearing proposals and finding a solution, pilots also needed to keep in mind the company’s financial situation and the need for pilots to make sacrifices when it came to their wage demands.

This prompted Thake to ask whether a similar approach had been taken with Stagno Navarra.

“Regarding the individual mentioned, what is certain is that I have instructed the company to ensure that everyone does his bit and that everyone reports for work,” the minister said without elaborating further.

As for Air Malta’s sacked pilots, the minister confirmed that they had been offered employment with the government, though he did not clarify which entity they were currently employed with.

The offer, he said, had been made in order for the government to respect an agreement tied by then minister Konrad Mizzi when he was politically responsible for the airline.

The minister was also asked by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi for a timeline in relation to the government’s request for state aid for Air Malta.

Caruana said that he had met with European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager on 23th April for an exchange of views on the request.

Further talks were scheduled for this week, between Air Malta’s technical team and a team representing the European Commission.

“We agreed that I will return to Brussels later this month for further talks with the Commissioner in order for us to find a way forward,” Caruana said.

