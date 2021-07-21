Financial Services Firms Should Focus More On Local Market, Prime Minister Says

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged Malta’s financial services industry to focus more on servicing local clients in order to dismiss any potential speculation about the business activities.

Abela was speaking during FinanceMalta’s annual conference which was held over the past two days. The conference’s theme was ‘Malta’s Financial Services Industry: Emerging Stronger’.

Asked what his vision for the sector was going forward, Abela said that the country needed to accept that the sector will continue to see increased regulation.

“The digital transition has given rise to new opportunities but also to new risks. Regulation will need to address this. The state has a role to play by looking at how to create digital identification solutions and by adapting the judicial system, to give on example,” Abela said.

He added that while efforts in recent years were mainly focused on Malta’s legislative and regulatory framework, the emphasis had now shifted to enforcement.

In this regard, he said that financial services providers acted as gatekeepers and needed to help Malta’s regulators top the system being used for unregulated and illicit purposes.

Above all, he said that the financial services industry needed to integrate better with the rest of the economy.

While it shouldn’t shun foreign clients, the sector, he said, needed to understand that having a stronger local presence would help dismiss speculation about their activities

“Catering more for local operators could be a winning formula for financial services firms, and the economy as a whole,” Abela said.

He also expressed his hopes that the industry could start to focus more on high-value services rather than high quantity low-value work.

“It is crucial not to let the sector’s low-lying fruit hinder its evolution. We can’t afford to be in parts of the sector that are of low value-added,” Abela said.