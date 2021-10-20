Finch Trapping Under Guise Of Research To Continue After Approval From Animal Rights Minister

Finch trapping under the guise of research is set to continue after Malta’s hunting lobby (FKNK) revealed that their proposal had been accepted by Animal Rights Minister Camilleri.

“On behalf of the thousands of its trapper members, the FKNK would like to thank the Government, in particular Minister Camilleri, for confirming the continuation of this important research from 20th October 2021,” FKNK said in a statement.

Recently, Birdlife Malta said that the legal notice allowing for the continuation of finch trapping as part of scientific research had been repealed. t had already faced criticism from the European Commission, who has long been concerned over Malta’s hunting practices.

The scheme was first introduced after the EC had outright banned the practice.

The FKNK had specific criticism for the EC in its statement, claiming that it “continues to obstruct and create obstacles even in the field of research”. The lobby insisted that the research will have no negative effect on the species.

It called on the EU to recognise the practice and safeguard it.

Camilleri, a hunter himself, has long faced criticism for his perceived closeness with the hunting lobby. In fact, he is yet to comment on a recent seethe of protected birds being shot on the island.

What do you think of the decision?