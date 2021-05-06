Fined For Not Wearing A Face Mask On The Beach? No Grounds For Appeal, Chris Fearne Says

Those fined for not wearing facemasks at the beach won’t have grounds to appeal the contravention now that an upcoming law means that they will no longer be mandatory.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that masks will no longer be mandatory on beaches as of 1st June, stating that the rules must be practical and that wet masks aren’t effective.

However, those who have received fines already won’t be able to appeal.

“These measures aren’t retroactive,” Fearne said. “The law comes into effect from when it is introduced and onwards. After 1st June, masks will be obligatory except in cases where one goes swimming. The reason being that if the mask gets wet, it doesn’t remain effective”.

Fearne, along with Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, announced further COVID-19 relaxation measures, including allowing gyms to reopen on 24th May. Restaurants and cafes will also be allowed to serve patrons until midnight from that day.

However, bars and snack bars will reopen on 7th June.

Last year, Prime Minister Robert Abela planned to introduce an amnesty mechanism for people who received fines for breaching COVID-19 restrictions under very specific circumstances such as groups going to the cemetery to visit a loved one.

However, no amnesty mechanism has been put in place for those found guilty of not wearing their facemasks at the beach.