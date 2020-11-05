F***ing Facadism: How One St Julian’s Apartment Ate Up Its 19th Century Predecessor

If Malta’s walls could talk, they would regale us with tales of awful compromises and money-hungry developers. Now, one St Julian’s development is earning stinging criticism online for ripping out the heart of an iconic Spinola building, strangling a neo-gothic facade within its concrete.

One photo shared on @UglyMalta shows the picturesque neo-gothic facade entirely suffocated by a new modern development, dwarfing the similarly built stretch of houses along what used to be a quaint fishing village.

An almost identical property next door will likely suffer a similar fate while facadism in Malta rages on.

The two old houses are among the oldest surviving 19th-century seaside villas in Spinola bay.

The project’s applicant is Clifton Cassar, the business partner of Gozitan mega-developer Joe Portelli. Its architect is Annamaria Attard Montalto. More recently, Cassar was in the news for a controversial mega-project close to the historic Ta’ Mensija Chapel in San Ġwann.