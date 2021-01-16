Finnish Motorcyclist Rushed To Hospital After Birżebbuġa Collision

A 31-year-old Finnish male motorcyclist from Mrieħel was rushed to hospital after a collision in Triq Għar Dalam, Birżebbuġa.

The collision, which happened at around 9.45am, saw the motorcyclist crash into a Volkswagen Golf. The latter vehicle was being driven by a 22-year-old man from Ħal Għaxaq.

A medical team was present at the scene. The 31-year-old was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

