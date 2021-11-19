د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out At Portomaso Tower 

A fire has broken out in the Portomaso Tower, with people being evacuated to the street.  

Police told Lovin Malta that the fire broke out earlier this afternoon. It is unclear as of yet what caused the fire, which is on the eighth floor.

It appears that there are no people trapped in the blaze, with an evacuation operation underway. Video sent to Lovin Malta shows scores of people lining the street.

At least three fire engines are on site.

This is a developing story

