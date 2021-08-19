Fire Breaks Out In Xagħra Field
A fire has broken out in a field near Xagħra, the police have confirmed.
Readers who got in touch with Lovin Malta reported a rather large fire in the vicinity of Triq Marsalforn in Xagħra.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the fire had been reported but had little more information to add. They said that it appeared that the fire had started in a field nearby.
Nobody has so far been reported injured.
Malta has experienced a large number of bush fires as a result of heat this summer.
The Civil Protection Department told Lovin Malta this week that it responds to some 50 fire reports every week, adding that a considerable number of them are caused by irresponsibility on the part of members of the public.
