Fire Broke Out In Mosta Residence Days Before Marcel Pisani Went Missing

A fire had broken out at the home of a Maltese man just days before he went missing.

Marcel Pisani, a 50-year-old Mosta resident, was first reported missing 11 days ago, on 31st December. However, just three days earlier, a fire had been reported at Pisani’s home in Triq ix-Xitwa, Mosta.

The fire had occurred at around 6pm on 28th December, Newsbook reported.

When asked if there are any suspicions that the fire may be related to Pisani’s disappearance, a police spokesperson said: “Investigations are still ongoing, as well as searches”.

While someone was initially believed to be trapped in the home as flames spread, it turned out that no one was home at the time. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Members from the Armed Forces of Malta as well as the Civil Protection Department are assisting in the search for the man.

Pisani has been missing for at least 11 days now, and was last seen at his home.