Fire Rains Down As Molten Boundaries Are Pushed In Malta’s Pavilion At The Venice Biennale

Some of the islands’s finest are gearing up for a spectacular showing at the Malta Pavilion at the 59th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia 2022.

Always a highlight on the international artistic calendar, Malta’s Pavilion in Venice this year is titled Diplomazija astuta, and will see a reimagining of Caravaggio’s seminal altarpiece The Beheading of St. John the Baptist as “an immersive, sculptural installation that overlays biblical narrative onto the present traversing 1608 to 2022, from the noetic to the metaphysical”.

“By transposing the zeitgeist of the Oratory of the Decollato in Valletta onto the Malta Pavilion, Diplomazija astuta re-situates Caravaggio’s immanent themes within modern life, prompting viewers to traverse a space where the tragedy and brutality of St. John’s execution is experienced in the present, the injustices of the past are reconciled and shared humanist principles can be upheld in the future,” the team behind the Pavilion said.

This year, the Pavilion will be turning the heat up a notch, literally, with a “fire rain” installation that will be turning heads.