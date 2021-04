A fire has been reported on Bormla’s promenade, near a construction site.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that it received reports of rising smoke on Triq Ix-Xatt, Bormla this evening at 5:30pm.

Members from the Civil Protection Department, as well as police officers and an ambulance, are on site.

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

There are no reports of injuries.

More to follow