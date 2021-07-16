Fire To Billboard Shuts Down Marsa’s Triq Diċembru 13 

A fire to a billboard along Triq Diċembru 13 has closed down the crucial road for the time being.

Police confirmed that the fire erupted at about 4.30pm.

Civil Protection officers rushed on scene and were able to extinguish the fire. However, the road will remain closed for time being until CPD take down the billboard because of safety concerns.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Heavy traffic between Triq Diċembru 13 and Triq Aldo Moro is expected. Police are requesting people to avoid the area.