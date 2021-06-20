Fireworks That Caused Ramla Bay Fire Had Permit, Police Say

A fireworks display that caused a massive fire in Gozo’s picturesque Ramla Bay had all the necessary permits, police have told Lovin Malta.

Police were called to the scene at roughly 11.30pm. Video and images sent to Lovin Malta showed how the fireworks had caused the blaze. Lovin Malta is informed that the fireworks were set off at a nearby event.

Police told Lovin Malta that Civil Protection Officers present during the fireworks display and were able to access the area quickly.

No injuries were reported and the fire was controlled by the officers on site.

It remains to be seen whether any further action will be taken and investigations are ongoing. Still, questions will be asked how a permit was granted for the display given that the area is environmentally protected.

A little over a week ago, a man’s over-the-top marriage proposal featuring flares and massive signs in Ghajn Tuffieha was called out for putting a protected environmental area majorly at risk.

A police report has also been filed over the incident. It remains to be seen whether anyone has or will be charged.