First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Makes Its Way To Malta

The first batch of Pfizer and BioNTech’s approved COVID-19 vaccines are headed towards Malta.

In a tweet by Karl Farrugia, the head of Malta’s central procurement and supplies unit, a box filled to the brim with ice can be seen alongside the caption: “First consignment of COVID19 vaccine loaded and on its way to Malta.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne retweeted his message.

The consignment comes as the vaccine begins to be rolled out throughout European countries this week as nations limit families and friends meeting during Christmas the holiday seasons. Some countries, such as the UK, were forced to roll out new lockdown measures as a new, more transmissible strain of COVID-19 was detected.