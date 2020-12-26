د . إAEDSRر . س

First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Makes Its Way To Malta

The first batch of Pfizer and BioNTech’s approved COVID-19 vaccines are headed towards Malta.

In a tweet by Karl Farrugia, the head of Malta’s central procurement and supplies unit, a box filled to the brim with ice can be seen alongside the caption: “First consignment of COVID19 vaccine loaded and on its way to Malta.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne retweeted his message.

The consignment comes as the vaccine begins to be rolled out throughout European countries this week as nations limit families and friends meeting during Christmas the holiday seasons. Some countries, such as the UK, were forced to roll out new lockdown measures as a new, more transmissible strain of COVID-19 was detected.

Fearne also posted an image of a map showing the vaccine en route to the island.

Malta will be receiving around 10,000 doses of the vaccine initially. 

This vaccine, which was approved on 21st December, is given in two separate doses for it to work and give immunity to the virus. Vaccinations are set to begin throughout the continent on Sunday.

Some countries, such as France, have already begun rolling out the vaccine; however, as reports of this new strain of COVID-19 being found in countries such as France, Italy, Denmark and even Australia, healthcare professionals are on edge to see what might come next.

Are you keen to see the vaccine in Malta?

