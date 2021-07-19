First Day Of Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Sees 2,461 People Vaccinated

The new initiative comes as the pace of Malta’s vaccine roll-out has started to plateau. Malta has currently fully vaccinated 81% of its population, with 85% having been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Deputy Prime Minister published a tweet in which he thanked the clinic’s staff for the day’s success.

A walk-in clinic set up at the Mosta Technopark saw 2,461 people vaccinated on its first day of operations, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

Two-thirds of children aged 12 to 15 have also been administered at least a single dose of the vaccine.

The clinic will be in Żejtun on July 21 and in St Julian’s on July 23rd. No appointment is necessary for one to get vaccinated.

In fact, the vast majority of those queuing up to receive the vaccine today were foreign nationals, many of whom had not managed to take the jab earlier due to complications with the residence status.

Malta is currently seeing a surge in active cases with the number of active cases having increased from under 100 to close to 2,000 in under two weeks.

While active cases are increasing, this has not yet translated into a similar increase in hospitalisations.

