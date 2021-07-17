د . إAEDSRر . س

First Lady Miriam Vella Discharged From Hospital After Bout Of Pneumonia

First Lady Miriam Vella, the wife of the President of the Republic George Vella, has been discharged from Mater Dei, four days after she was admitted for observation.

The Office of the President published the news in a statement this afternoon, confirming that tests showed Vella was suffering from pneumonia.

“The President and Mrs Vella would like to thank the consultants, doctors and nurses as well as all the staff of Mater Dei Hospital for their dedication and support.”

