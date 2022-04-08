First-Of-Its-Kind Maserati Super Sports Car Unveiled In Malta
Malta’s car collection just stepped it up with one fierce, carbon-fibre addition.
The first-of-its-kind, extremely hyped and very limited Maserati MC20 “super sports car” was unveiled last night, and it’s easy to see why it’s exciting news for the island’s car enthusiasts
Boasting an insane 630-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine which will propel it from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds, the MC20 has been one of the most highly-anticipated sports cars in recent memory… and carries an equally-epic price tag that goes up to about a quarter of a million dollars
Don’t rush to the bank just yet though – last year, Maserati North America CEO William Peffer had said that “all of 2022’s cars have been allocated for”.
