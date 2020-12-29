د . إAEDSRر . س

The first person in Malta to get vaccinated against COVID-19 isn’t feeling any side effects as a result.

Rachel Grech, a nurse who works at Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Unit, got inoculated last Sunday, a huge moment for the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

She told Lovin Malta yesterday that she isn’t feeling any side effects whatsoever, just a bit of pain in her arm where the needle injected her. 

“It’s the pain I get with all vaccines,” she said. “I’m doing chores, working, exercising… business as usual.”

Malta started inoculating people on Sunday but has yet to confirm how many people have received the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, so far.

The first cohort of people to get vaccinated includes healthcare workers, elderly care home staff and residents, mental care home staff and residents and everyone over 85 will receive it in the near future. 

The second cohort will include everyone over 80 and all other front-liners, the third will include everyone suffering from chronic illnesses, everyone over 70 and school and childcare centre workers, the fourth everyone over 55 and the fifth the general public.

Are you excited about Malta’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign?

