First Ukrainian Refugees Fleeing Spectre Of War Arrive In Malta

Malta has welcome the first wave of people fleeing war and seeking peace as Russia continues to escalate tensions in its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Fleeing fighting, explosions and sometimes even forced to leave family behind, the Ukrainians were both traumatised at what they were forced to go through over the last few days, while also thankful to the Maltese community for its support.

One woman who spoke to TVM said she was forced to flee her home with her mother and brother, spending 12 hours on the border just to get to Poland.

Describing the situation as “horrible”, she explained how even though the Ukrainians were fleeing “bombed” homes, some border controls were still asking for COVID-19 certificates and evidence of being vaccinated.

“The situation in Ukraine is horrible at the moment. They stayed on the border around 12 hours and after in Poland. I got her a ticket the next day, but still they were asking for the papers for the COVID-19. I mean. how can you get the COVID-19 test in Ukraine when everything is closed and bombed,” one woman asked.

It is estimated that over one million people have been displaced by the invasion, crossing borders throughout the European Union.

Countries such as Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary are bearing the brunt of most of the refugees, with some estimates saying the number could rise to seven million.

Locally, organisations are gathering supplies to be donated to the people of Ukraine, with the outpouring of donations so large in some places that extra storage space had to be found.