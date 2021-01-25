Five Arrested In Anti-Terrorist Operation In Żurrieq And Safi After Abducting Man

د . إAEDSRر . س

Five men have been arrested over the alleged abduction of a person.

The five men, four of them of Syrian nationality and one Libyan, were the target of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Malta, who have been following them for days. The men were arrested in an operation in Żurrieq and Safi earlier today.

The men are believed to be behind the abduction of one man, who is also Syrian.

It is believed the man may have been abducted over issues related to Syrian politics and freedom; the country is still trying to overcome years of terrorist and domestic violence.

The men will be charged in court tomorrow in relation to these arrests; police investigations are ongoing.

What do you make of this abduction?

