Five COVID-19 Patients Pass Away In Malta

Five COVID-19 patients have passed away in Malta, the health authorities have announced.

All five patients passed away at Mater Dei Hospital.

Malta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 174.

The first victim is a 76-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on 7th December.

The second victim is a 66-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 11th November.

The third victim is a 79-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 15th November.

The fourth victim is an 88-year-old man. He tested positive for the virus on 1st December.

The fifth and last victim is a 94-year-old woman. She tested positive for COVID-19 on 30th November.

