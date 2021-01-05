Five Days And Counting: These Two Maltese People Are Still Missing

15-year-old Luana Borg, who was reported missing on Christmas Day and 50-year-old Marcel Pisani, who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve, are still missing to this day.

Borg has been reported missing four times in a single year.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, a black jacket, and carrying a black backpack. Borg was also wearing a burka to avoid being recognised.

Prior to 25th December, Borg had also been reported missing on 6th November 2020, 3rd July 2020, and 8th December 2019. She was always found a few weeks after.

On the other hand, Pisani, a wheelchair-user from Mosta, was last seen in his Mosta residence. Pisani drives a light blue Renault Captur with a cream roof.

Police’s investigations into both cases are still ongoing.

Anyone possessing information about Borg’s or Pisani’s whereabouts is encouraged to pass it onto the police. This can be done confidentially over the phone on 20224001 or 119 or at the nearest police station.

